ECB Tries to Calm Investors Nerves Over Debt

By Tom Fairless

A day after remarks by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde helped send global markets reeling, the central bank scrambled to reassure investors that it would step in to support countries such as Italy if their debt came under heavy selling pressure.

Investors on Thursday were concerned that the ECB could leave Italy, one of the eurozone's most fragile economies, to fend for itself in trying to mitigate what will likely be a dramatic economic downturn. The Italian government is battling to contain the virus that has infected over 15,000 people and killed 1,016, the worst toll outside Asia. I

In a blog posted on Friday, the ECB's chief economist stressed that the bank is prepared to step in to support governments like Italy if they come under pressure in debt markets.

Ms. Lagarde stunned investors Thursday by unveiling a modest stimulus package to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference, she then stated that the ECB "is not here to close spreads," or the difference in borrowing costs between highly indebted countries such as Italy and those with healthier budgets such as Germany.

She instead urged governments to bear more of the burden for controlling the spreading economic crisis, which has closed businesses and schools and pushed up borrowing costs in Italy.

The remarks aggravated a market rout that saw a sharp jump in Italy's sovereign borrowing costs and a 17% drop in the nation's main stock market index.

Under former ECB president Mario Draghi, the bank expanded its capacity to intervene in bond markets, essentially making it the lender of last resort for eurozone governments. But the circumstances under which it would use those tools -- which include fears of a breakup of the currency union -- are vague. Markets grew worried Thursday that Ms. Lagarde would be unwilling to use those tools should Italy's debt cost spiral higher and strain the whole of the eurozone.

In the blog posted Friday, the bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, signaled that the bank is indeed ready to intervene if rising bond yields could interfere with the bank's efforts to control borrowing costs.

"We clearly stand ready to do more and adjust all our instruments, if needed to ensure that the elevated spreads that we see in response to the acceleration of the spreading of the coronavirus do not undermine transmission," Mr. Lane wrote.

"We will not tolerate any risks to the smooth transmission of our monetary policy in all jurisdictions of the euro area," Mr. Lane wrote.

Those comments stand in contrast to those of Ms. Lagarde, an attorney and former French finance minister, whose performance Thursday was criticized by investors.

Besides her comment on spreads, Ms. Lagarde mistakenly said that the ECB would buy EUR100 billion ($112 billion) of eurozone debt, rather than EUR120 billion. She later corrected the error.

In an unusual move, the ECB revised the published transcript of Thursday's press conference, to include comments from a subsequent TV interview in which Ms. Lagarde said she was "committed to avoid any fragmentation" in eurozone bond markets.

Senior ECB officials say privately that Ms. Lagarde was misinterpreted, and that she was making a narrow point: That the ECB won't try to bring Italian and French government borrowing costs exactly in line with those of Germany.

But the ECB has never suggested it would consider such a move, which would violate European Union treaties. Investors said Ms. Lagarde's remarks were confusing.

They worry that Ms. Lagarde's ECB might be less aggressive in supporting the eurozone economy than it was under Mr. Draghi, who stepped down in October and was widely revered among investors for his critical role in staving off the eurozone debt crisis.

Under Mr. Draghi, words themselves became a tool of monetary policy. The Italian often convinced investors that the ECB would always step up in a crisis.

Investors' concerns were aggravated by the ECB's decision Thursday to leave its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.5%, even though investors had widely expected a rate cut.

Mr. Lane stressed that the ECB could still cut interest rates to support growth, but said it judged other policy tools such as bond purchases better suited to tackle a fast-hitting crisis.

Mr. Lane's post helped calm markets. Italy's main stock-market index bounced 16% on Friday, reversing much of Thursday's losses, and yields on Italian government bonds drifted lower.

