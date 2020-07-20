Log in
ECB and Bank of Albania set up repo line to provide euro liquidity (218 KB)

07/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Press release

17 July 2020

ECB and Bank of Albania set up repo line to provide euro liquidity

  • ECB and Bank of Albania set up repo line
  • Repo line to remain in place until June 2021, unless an extension is decided
  • Size of repo line set at €400 million

The European Central Bank (ECB) and Banka e Shqipërisë (Bank of Albania) have agreed to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity to Albanian financial institutions to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 shock.

Under a repo line, the ECB provides euro liquidity to a non-euro area central bank in exchange for adequate euro-denominated collateral.

Under the repo line, the Bank of Albania will be able to borrow up to €400 million from the ECB. The maximum maturity of each drawing will be three months. The repo line will remain in place until the end of June 2021, unless an extension is decided.

For media queries, please contact Eva Taylor, tel.: +49 69 1344 7162.

Notes

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 07:55:05 UTC
