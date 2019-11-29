ECB board candidate Schnabel's replies to questions from Parliament

Schnabel and fellow board candidate Fabio Panetta will be heard by the committee on Tuesday.

ON THE SUCCESS OF ECB POLICY

"Over the past 20 years, the ECB has been very successful in achieving its primary objective of price stability.

ON THE CURRENT ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"The current situation is characterized by a global downturn, related to rising uncertainty in response to the trade conflict and the looming Brexit. The slowdown is reflected in a weakness of industry and a decline in investment demand. As a consequence, growth in the euro area has slowed as well. So far, in many countries, growth in the services sector is still stable, and consumption growth and the labour market are robust. There is, however, a danger that the weakness in the manufacturing sector may spill over to other parts of the economy, depressing consumers’ and firms’ confidence and therefore consumption and investment.

ON THE ECB'S SEPTEMBER STIMULUS PACKAGE

"Given lower inflationary pressure, these decisions can be justified by current inflation data as well as the outlook for inflation over the medium term, which is not yet converging to the objective of below, but close to, 2 percent.

"The decisions also reflect the difficulty in keeping up the monetary stimulus when interest rates are close to the effective lower bound.

"I take it that the Governing Council agreed unanimously that an accommodative monetary policy stance is needed in the current situation. I fully subscribe to this view. Views differed, however, regarding specific monetary policy instruments, especially regarding the need to restart the asset purchases. Such disagreements reflect the inherently difficult situation rather than problems in the decision-making progress.

ON NEGATIVE RATES

"Overall, the experience with low and even negative interest rates in the euro area appears to have been positive. The transmission of policy rates to financing conditions seems to have worked smoothly, with benefits to the economy.

"Low interest rates have, however, raised concerns in the population who are afraid that these low rates endanger their ability to save, especially for old age

...

"There may, however, be an interest rate, below which monetary policy may become less effective.

"While bank profitability is not a goal of monetary policy, an unprofitable banking sector may become an obstacle to monetary transmission.

ON THE POLICY REVIEW

"I fully support Christine Lagarde’s intention to launch a strategic review in the near future and I will be happy to contribute to it. Importantly, such a review has to be based on a careful evaluation of previous monetary policy measures in light of their ability to contribute to fulfilling the mandate. This should also include an analysis of potential side effects that may affect monetary transmission.

ON CLIMATE CHANGE

"Giving preference to green bonds should be carefully assessed. It could lead to an overburdening of the central bank whose decisions are guided by its mandate of price stability."

"The current asset purchase programme is already providing favourable financing conditions for companies and governments to finance the ecological transition. In fact, the ECB is purchasing considerable amounts of public and private green bonds.

ON STABLECOINS

"Stablecoins arrangements may easily become systemic, given the potential size and global spread. This implies that their oversight would fall under the remit of the Eurosystem.

"The appearance of virtual currencies in general and stablecoins in particular can be seen as an indication that the current payment system is subject to inefficiencies, which should be addressed. The ECB has been committed to improve payment systems in the past and should continue to do so in the future in its functions as payment system operator, overseer and catalyst for change.

ON CASH

"While the use of cash is likely to decline further, I believe that it is unlikely to disappear in the years to come.

ON THE PROSPECT OF A HARD BREXIT

"Central banks and financial institutions seem to be well-prepared for such a scenario so that the risk of a systemic event is considered to be small.

ON A EURO ZONE SAFE ASSET

"The conduct of non-standard monetary policy could benefit if it could rely on one euro area safe asset.

"While the ECB may provide analysis and advice on a safe asset, its introduction and design are not up to the ECB."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)