"It appears that these purchases have had the desired effect as many dormant commercial paper programmes have been reactivated by new issuance," the two board members said in a joint blog post on Friday.

The ECB, which started to buy non-financial commercial paper last week as part of its broader 750 billion euro ($811 billion)Pandemic Emergency Purchase Scheme, estimates the market at around 75 billion euros.

