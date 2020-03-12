Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB divides up teams over coronavirus concern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt

The European Central Bank was a largely deserted building on Thursday as President Christine Lagarde presented her policy response to the coronavirus outbreak that is hitting the euro zone economy.

Most of the ECB's staff had either opted to work from home, or been told to do so, after an employee tested positive for the virus this week. The institution was taking steps to stop the contagion and keep its business running even during a pandemic.

Lagarde said the ECB would now also split its teams, starting with her and her deputy, Luis de Guindos, who was sitting next to her at the ECB's regular news conference.

"Unless the situation develops very rapidly for the better, it is unlikely you will see both of us at the next press conference as we are working to split teams, including at the executive board level," Lagarde told a sparsely populated press room.

She said some members of the ECB's Governing Council, which includes the six members of the board and the euro zone's 19 national central bank governors, dialled in for Thursday's meeting.

The next, scheduled for April 1, would be held entirely online, she said.

Lagarde has also encouraged all staff to work from home unless they have a strong reason to come to the office after a successful trial run on Monday.

The European School in Frankfurt used by ECB employees will be shut from this coming Monday.

By Francesco Canepa and Tom Sims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pActivist investor Icahn raises stake in Occidental to nearly 10%
RE
01:23pMARKETS IN VIRUS PANIC : day's plunge in charts
RE
01:23pECB ramps up stimulus for virus-hit Europe but keeps some powder dry
RE
01:19pU.S. lawmakers seek to curb Huawei's access to U.S. banks - document
RE
01:16pECB divides up teams over coronavirus concern
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pFed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it?
RE
01:08pU.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but coronavirus layoffs loom
RE
01:05pIATA urges governments to support airlines in wake of U.S. travel ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group