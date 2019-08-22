Log in
ECB eases rules on bad loans after EU Parliament's intervention

08/22/2019 | 04:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sign of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank was forced to ease its rules on how banks should cover their bad loans on Wednesday after the European Parliament weighed in on the matter with its own legislation.

"The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to revise its supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of new non-performing exposures (NPEs)," the ECB said in a statement.

"The decision was made after taking into account the adoption of a new EU regulation that outlines the Pillar 1 treatment for NPEs."

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.18% 1384.5 Delayed Quote.1.03%
