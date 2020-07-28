Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB extends dividend ban, capital relief for euro zone banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:24am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Frankfurt

The European Central Bank extended on Tuesday a recommendation to euro zone banks should not to pay dividends until the end of the year, while allowing them to eat into their capital and liquidity buffers for even longer, to help them cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB said banks could withstand a second wave of infections, but it called on authorities to be ready to intervene and prevent a credit crunch -- a likely reference to official support in the form of a bad bank.

The euro zone's top supervisor extended a ban on dividends and share buybacks by two months until Jan. 1 and recommended that banks "exercise extreme moderation" with bonuses.

It also allowed them to breach their required liquidity buffer until the end of next year and their total capital requirement for another year.

"All our supervisory measures and actions are and will continue to be aimed at ensuring that the banking sector can remain resilient and support the economic recovery with an adequate supply of credit," the ECB's chief supervisor, Andrea Enria, said in a blog post accompanying the decisions.

The ECB's announcement came the same day the Bank of England said it would assess whether to extend a suspension on payouts such as dividends and share buybacks by banks beyond the end of the year. Banks agreed in March to suspend payouts this year.

In a "vulnerability analysis", the ECB found that in its central economic scenario, which assumes containment measures until mid-2021, banks would see their aggregate Core Equity Tier 1 capital ratio depleted by approximately 1.9 percentage points to 12.6% by the end of 2022.

The severe scenario, which foresees a strong resurgence of infections, would wipe 5.7 percentage points off their capital to 8.8% over the same period.

"There is clearly no room for complacency, but we can take some comfort," Enria said. "This being said, the outcome of the exercise also indicates that authorities must be ready to take additional action if the economic situation further deteriorates."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aGermany's 10-year Bund yield holds near -0.5%
RE
03:56aIGNITIS GRUPE UAB : expands its operations in Poland to become electricity and gas supplier for business customers
PU
03:45aTaiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise
RE
03:38aSpain's unemployment rises to 15.33% in second quarter
RE
03:33aChinese stocks gain most in a week on economic recovery hopes
RE
03:31aNikkei ends lower ahead of earnings rush, Mitsubishi Motors slumps
RE
03:30aAmazon steps up challenge in UK grocery delivery
RE
03:24aECB extends dividend ban, capital relief for euro zone banks
RE
03:16aANSES FRENCH AGENCY FOR FOOD ENVIRONMENTAL AND : makes recommendations to limit cadmium exposure from consumption of edible seaweed
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
2BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Italy's Intesa says UBI bid to succeed as deadline extended
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : to Book 2Q EUR300 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Profit Slides as Closing Luxury Stor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group