Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB has no plan to issue digital currency - Draghi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 01:42pm CEST
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends the news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central bank has no plan to issue a digital currency because the underlying technology is still fragile and the use of physical cash still high in the euro zone, the ECB president said on Friday.

The sudden proliferation of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, essentially a privately created online token, has sparked a global debate over whether central banks should also launch their own digital money.

This would give holders a direct claim on the central bank, bypassing the banking system and potentially revolutionising the way monetary policy is carried out.

Sweden's Riksbank is exploring whether to issue an electronic version of its currency, called e-krona, to respond to the dwindling use of banknotes and a rise in electronic payments in that country.

But ECB President Mario Draghi said the time was not ripe for such a change in the euro zone.

"The ECB and the Eurosystem currently have no plans to issue a central bank digital currency," he said in a letter to a member of the European Parliament.

He added that technologies such as distributed ledgers "require substantial further development" and that he saw no "concrete need" to issue a digital euro.

Cash accounted for 79 percent of all payments at point of sale in the euro zone in 2016 and for 54 percent of the total value of those transactions, according to ECB research.

Separate ECB data published on Friday showed non-cash payments were growing, however, with a 7.9 percent annual increase in 2017 led by cards.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pRussia Raises Interest Rates to Boost Ruble
DJ
01:59pTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
01:58pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Korea’s Shinhan Bank joins the EBRD Trade Facilitation Programme
PU
01:55pFutures tick higher on hopes of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:54pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Climbs Toward 3.0% Ahead Of Economic Data
DJ
01:43pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Bakytzhan Sagintayev visits a coal-industry enterprise in Ekibastuz and gets acquainted with the course of preparations for the heating season
PU
01:42pECB has no plan to issue digital currency - Draghi
RE
01:40pBank of England prepared for wide range of Brexit outcomes - Carney
RE
01:38pJ MURPHY & SONS : The Iron Games reaches half way point
PU
01:32pEU Commission says Greece should deliver on promised pension cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.