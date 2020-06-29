Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB has shown flagship stimulus plan is proportional - Finance Minister Scholz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Reuters interview with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz in Berlin

By Andreas Rinke

The European Central Bank has honoured the principle of proportionality with its flagship stimulus programme, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to the president of Germany's lower house of parliament.

The development, responding to a shock ruling by Germany's top court last month, lifts uncertainty about the stimulus plan the ECB introduced in 2015 as well as about the bank's independence and the euro's future.

The Constitutional Court last month gave the ECB three months to justify bond purchases under the stimulus plan -- the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP) -- or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.

In the June 26 letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Scholz wrote: "The federal finance ministry is convinced the ECB Governing Council ... has shown plausible proportionality with regard to the PSPP," Scholz wrote.

Losing the Bundesbank, the biggest of the 19 national euro zone central banks, as a participant in the PSPP programme would have raised questions about the future of the single currency.

In his letter, Scholz said his ministry had held numerous talks with the ECB and the Bundesbank in recent weeks, and concluded: "In our view, the Bundesbank is allowed to participate in the implementation and execution of the disputed PSPP resolutions in the future."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aBankrupt Chesapeake plans to cut drilling further this year
RE
10:17a"ON OUR KNEES" : Kenya's tourism revenue collapses
RE
10:16aAmazon to pay $500 million in one-time bonuses to front-line workers
RE
10:16aECB has shown flagship stimulus plan is proportional - Finance Minister Scholz
RE
10:06aLondon shares dip as global COVID-19 deaths cross half a million
RE
10:06aGilead prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 per patient
RE
10:03aU.S. pending home sales jump a record 44.3% in May
RE
09:57aDollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain
RE
09:54aFrance's Macron pledges 15-billion-euro green push after vote rout
RE
09:53aDollar weakens on improving risk sentiment, coronavirus concerns remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group