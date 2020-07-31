Log in
ECB has to maintain 'safety net' until June 2021, Lagarde says

07/31/2020 | 03:26am EDT
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gestures as she addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt

The European Central Bank has to maintain the "safety net" of its massive bond purchases at least until June 2021 to help underpin the economy, the ECB's President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, reaffirming the bank's policy stance.

"We really have to maintain a safety net and very attractive conditions at least until June 2021," Lagarde told local French daily Le Courrier Cauchois.

(Reporting By Berlin speed desk; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

