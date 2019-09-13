Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB hawk Knot slams stimulus as disproportionate, ineffective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:40am EDT
Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's fresh stimulus package is disproportionate and may be ineffective, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, a frequent critic of the bank's ultra-easy monetary policy, said on Friday.

"This broad package of measures, in particular restarting the asset purchase programme, is disproportionate to the present economic conditions, and there are sound reasons to doubt its effectiveness," Knot said in a statement, referring to the ECB's decision on Thursday to provide even more stimulus.

"There are increasing signs of scarcity of low-risk assets, distorted pricing in financial markets and excessive risk-seeking behaviour in the housing markets," added Knot, a member of the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : The Philippines? External Debt Ratios Remain at Prudent Levels even as External Debt Rises in the Second Quarter 2019
PU
05:47aCOMMERZBANK : ECB's new rules for parking cash provides some relief - German banks
RE
05:45aFirst Time Paying Taxes? Buckle Up
DJ
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Production Index in Construction (b.y. 2010=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), July 2019
PU
05:42aGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : EIB sign agreement on investment in space
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Index of Number of Persons Employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:40aECB hawk Knot slams stimulus as disproportionate, ineffective
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips towards $60 on demand worries, despite trade hopes
4KROGER : Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ
5SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group