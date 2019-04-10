Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB keeps policy, rate guidance unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its policy unchanged as expected on Wednesday, maintaining interest rates at record lows and keeping its guidance for steady interest rates this year despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

With the economy and inflation both slowing, the ECB has already backtracked on its plans to tighten policy this year, unveiling instead even more stimulus to prop up an export-focused economy now struggling amid a global slowdown in trade.

But having unveiled fresh measures just last month, the ECB can afford to wait before contemplating any further steps, keeping its last remaining policy powder dry in case the growth downturn becomes more severe than now feared.

"The Governing Council now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the end of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary," the ECB said in a statement, reaffirming its interest rate guidance.

While this policy is out of sync with market expectations, which put the first hike in 2021, policymakers have dismissed the significance of the disconnect, arguing that economic conditions would impact the eventual move and market prices simply reflect the changing outlook.

Attention now turns to ECB President Mario Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, at which he is likely to say that risks to growth remain on the downside and the bank remains ready to act with all available instruments.

Investors will also look to see if Draghi elaborates on his recent comments that the ECB would study whether negative rates are starting to have unintended side effects.

With Wednesday's decision, the ECB's rate on bank overnight deposits, which is currently its primary interest rate tool, remains at -0.40 percent.

The main refinancing rate, which determines the cost of credit in the economy, remained unchanged at 0.00 percent while the rate on the marginal lending facility -- the emergency overnight borrowing rate for banks -- remains at 0.25 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:08aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : EU initiates WTO dispute complaint against Turkish measures affecting pharmaceuticals
PU
08:08aCURRENCIES : Euro Steady After ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged
DJ
08:06aECB Awaits Stimulus Impact as It Leaves Rates on Hold
DJ
08:05aThe McGrath Project releases new record and music videos with Smith Music Group  Closet Full of Skeletons
SE
07:58aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : to Expand Access to Gold with Mini-Gold Product, in Partnership with RAKBANK
PU
07:57aECB keeps easy policy unchanged amid spreading global gloom
RE
07:54aWorld stocks eke out gains ahead of ECB meeting
RE
07:50aECB keeps policy, rate guidance unchanged
RE
07:49aMalaysia's QSR Brands says it will 're-time' initial public offering
RE
07:46aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Their Ground Ahead Of ECB Meeting, Inflation Data
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4IDEX ASA : IDEX : expects to enter into agreement with a major global IT provider to supply high volumes of ne..
5INDIVIOR : U.S. charges pummel drugmaker Indivior, hurt Reckitt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About