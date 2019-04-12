Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB looks for three bank supervisors to join depleted board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sign of the European central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of the news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is looking for three bank supervisors to join the depleted board of its supervisory arm after years of delay and recent criticism from a European lawmaker, the bank said on Friday.

ECB President Mario Draghi has put off replenishing the central bank's delegation on the Single Supervisory Board since 2017, leaving it under-represented in an institution it shares with watchdogs from the euro zone's 19 countries.

After being left with just two out of six board representatives, the ECB finally decided to act at this week's meeting of its Governing Council.

"On 9 April 2019 the Governing Council approved the vacancy notice for the selection of up to three ECB representatives to the Supervisory Board," the ECB said on Friday.

The job adverts will be posted on its website shortly and candidates would be given four weeks to submit applications.

A German member of the European Parliament, Markus Ferber, in February voiced fears for the quality and balance of the Single Supervisory Board due to the many empty ECB seats.

Andrea Enria, who chairs the board, and Pentti Hakkarainen currently occupy just two of the six seats allocated to the ECB, pending approval of Yves Mersch's appointment as vice chair by the Council of the European Union.

Power-sharing between the ECB and national authorities has not always been easy, with the latter occasionally fighting to protect their domestic banking system.

Last year Italian authorities staged a concerted effort to push back against an initiative to rid banks of unpaid loans, with the ECB eventually coming up with a watered down proposal.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/12 China, Poland eye closer economic ties
PU
01:03pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Construction contracts for the Budapest-Belgrade rail link could be signed soon
PU
01:01pChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
12:58pCONSOLIDATED EDISON OF NEW YORK : Rockland County Woman Recognized For Living Her Values
PU
12:48pWEBINAR : Lessons Learned: Two Years of Small Grains in the Corn Belt
PU
12:48pIRFA IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Seeds Monarch Fueling Station Project Read More...
PU
12:47pChina warns Australia at WTO about 5G restriction
RE
12:40pOil up 1 percent on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data
RE
12:40pU.S. official says Mexico not looking to roll back energy reform
RE
12:39pDOLLAR INDEX : Oil up 1 percent on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About