Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB may need to take bigger role to promote instant payments - Mersch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:01am CEST
Yves Mersch, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) presents the new 100- and 200-euro banknotes at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

RIGA (Reuters) - Europe needs a wide-reaching, cheap and instant retail payment system to stop overseas competitors taking this market and the European Central Bank should consider taking a bigger role in the field, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

Instant payment systems are already in place from mobile payment services to point-of-sale payments but most are limited in their geographic reach, leaving PayPal and big American IT firms dominating the market.

"Payment service providers around Europe need to start offering their customers instant payment services. And they need to do so quickly," Mersch told a conference in Riga.

"To promote euro area-wide, smooth and efficient payment systems in line with our mandate, we might even have to reflect on whether broader access to central bank accounts for retail purposes may be needed," he added.

Such a system would only work if it is truly pan-European, instant, cheap and not restricted to a particular group of clients, Mersch added.

PayPal now dominates the European market for online payments but players such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Chinese giants like Alibaba and Tencent are also taking market share.

Mersch added that ultimately it will be the responsibility of each service provider to gain the necessary size but noted that the November launch of the ECB's instant payment system between banks, called TARGET Instant Payment Settlement, could provide a foundation.

(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aEuro lifted off six-week low by Italian budget speculation
RE
10:05aEuro zone business growth eases in September to a four-month low - PMI
RE
10:01aCINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : enhances cryptocurrency trading solution with GAP600 transaction service
AQ
10:00aEUROZONE : Final Services PMI as estimates at 54.7
09:58aStrong German services growth offsets weak manufacturing in September - survey
RE
09:58aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Suresh Prabhu reviews progress of Sectoral Export Promotion Strategy
PU
09:52aItalian stocks, banks lead Europe as budget deficit fears quelled
RE
09:49aJapan's output exceeds capacity the most in decade, inflation still a riddle
RE
09:38aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Report, September 2018
PU
09:37aLiberia central bank denies it lost $100 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
3RENAULT : RENAULT : entices car owners to ditch diesel
4INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent Music files for Nasdaq IPO, first-half revenue surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.