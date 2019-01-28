ECB monetary policy needs to remain 'substantially accommodating' - Visco

"We have growth difficulties that are above all cyclical," Visco, who sits on the ECB's governing council, said at a book presentation in Pisa. "We need to tackle these by keeping ECB monetary policy substantially accommodating and through structural interventions."

Italy's economy contracted in the third quarter of last year and the Bank of Italy has forecast that fourth quarter data to be released on Thursday will show another fall in gross domestic product.

