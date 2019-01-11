Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB narrative holds, 2019 rate hike still possible - Nowotny

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Austria's National Bank, OeNB, Governor Ewald Nowotny speaks during an economics conference in Linz

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Euro zone growth is weaker than previously thought but the growth scenario outlined by the European Central Bank in December remains valid and a rate hike this year is still possible, Austrian policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

Nowotny, known as a hawk on the ECB's 25-member Governing Council, said that no big moves are likely at the January 24 policy meeting and even a decision on a new long-term funding facility for banks is not urgent.

"We were aware that there were risks but the basic story (outlined in December) still holds," Nowotny told reporters. "At the January meeting we will not have a lot of new data. As we are data-based, I do not see that at the January meeting there will be major changes."

When asked if he could still see an interest rate hike this year even though market expectations for a move have been pushed back into 2020, Nowotny said: "I can image it."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aSterling lifted by report that Britain will delay Brexit date
RE
07:22aEuro boosted by weak dollar after Fed caution
RE
07:18aEuro boosted by weak dollar after Fed caution
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14aOil set for weekly gain on trade optimism, OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
07:13aIndia's Bharti Airtel to give Tanzania bigger stake in local telecoms firm - presidency
RE
07:12aOil set for weekly gain on trade optimism, OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
07:10aECB narrative holds, 2019 rate hike still possible - Nowotny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.