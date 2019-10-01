Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB needs 'intense discussion' on policy, Germany's Weidman says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:42pm EDT
German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann presents the annual 2018 report in Frankfurt

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs an "intense discussion" among policymakers on key decisions if it is to avoid pitfalls such as giving the impression that it is bankrolling governments, the head of the Germany's Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

Jens Weidmann was one of just over a third of the 25 members of the ECB's Governing Council who last month opposed a decision to resume a 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying programme, designed to boost inflation in the euro zone.

He reaffirmed his opposition on Tuesday to relaxing the terms of the quantitative easing (QE) programme to allow the ECB to buy even more government debt.

"The fact that far-reaching measures such as government bond purchases lead to an intensive discussion is not only normal, but imperative in my view," Weidmann told an audience at Austria's national central bank.

The unprecedented backlash against the revival of QE just nine months after the ECB ended the scheme saw some national central bank governors take the unusual step of making their opposition to an ECB policy decision public. It culminated in the resignation from the ECB last week of board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, also a German and a policy hawk.

That implies a fractious end to Mario Draghi's eight-year tenure as ECB President and threatens to complicate the succession of Christine Lagarde on Nov 1. Draghi's last policy meeting is on Oct. 24.

Weidmann regretted Lautenschlaeger's resignation, saying her voice had enriched the ECB's Governing Council.

"The diversity of opinions and perspectives has always been the strength of this body, not a weakness," Weidmann said.

He defended self-imposed rules dictating that the ECB buy government bonds according to the size of each country's economy and which bar it from owning more than a third of any one jurisdiction's debt.

The ECB has promised to keep buying bonds indefinitely until inflation heads back to its target of just under 2% but it is set to hit a cap in Germany next year, according to analysts.

"I hope that the decisions that have now been taken will not lead to these restrictions being called into question," Weidmann said.

"Particularly in a monetary union with fiscal autonomy for the Member States, it is important to ensure that the dividing line between monetary and fiscal policy does not blur."

(Writing By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Kirsti Knolle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pBrexit means Europe not blameless in global trade gloom - Merkel
RE
02:56pGM lays off 6,000 workers in Mexico due to parts shortage
RE
02:51pWall St. tumbles as September factory activity hits 10-year low
RE
02:45pECB's Draghi calls for euro zone stimulus to boost investment
RE
02:44pU.S. manufacturing dives to 10-year low as trade tensions weigh
RE
02:43pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : External Affairs Minister's remarks on the topic ‘Preparing for a Different Era ' at Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington D.C.
PU
02:42pECB needs 'intense discussion' on policy, Germany's Weidman says
RE
02:27pEcuador to leave OPEC in 2020 due to fiscal problems - ministry
RE
02:23pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction spending inches higher in august but declines year-to-date as increase in public construction contrasts with mixed private results
PU
02:22pBrazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in Sept. to $2.25 Billion as Imports Increased
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group