ECB needs to act on deepening crisis: Rehn

"The situation is much more critical than a week ago and it is therefore necessary to take active steps, particularly to secure corporate finance and the functioning of the banking system as a whole," Rehn told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

"This could mean expanding the security purchasing program and changing a country's maximum bond purchase rate," Rehn a member of the ECB's rate setting Governing Council said.

The ECB is currently allowed to buy up a third of each country's debt but is nearing this limit in several places and the limit could curtail its powers to keep borrowing costs in check.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)