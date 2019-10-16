ECB needs to clarify symmetric nature of inflation target - Villeroy

The ECB targets inflation at close to but below 2 percent and recently emphasized this was a symmetric target, so an overshoot would be treated with the same vigour as an undershoot.

"There could be interpretations from ECB watchers saying that you had an implicit ceiling," Villeroy, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council told a university lecture in New York. "We corrected this bias but perhaps not strongly enough... we have to enhance the symmetry."

