ECB president Mario Draghi predicted on Monday a "relatively vigorous" pick-up in underlying inflation, taken by some investors as a signal for a quicker pace in normalising policy.

"There was nothing new," Praet told a conference in London, referring to the Draghi speech. "Clearly we see progress in the underlying (prices), what is behind the inflation process. But it’s a long process and conditioned on very easy monetary conditions."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)