Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ECB opens door to accepting junk bonds as collateral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

The European Central Bank relaxed a key lending criterion on Wednesday, opening the way for banks to post collateral that was downgraded to junk during the coronavirus crisis, it said after an unscheduled Governing Council meeting on Wednesday.

The ECB said it would apply each asset's credit rating as of April 7, so banks can continue posting them in lending operations as long as the bond's rating remains in the upper tier of non investment grade assets.

"This ensures that assets and issuers that were investment grade at the time the Governing Council adopted the package of collateral easing measures remain eligible even if their rating falls two notches below the current minimum credit quality requirement of the Eurosystem," the ECB said.

With the euro zone economy reeling amid the coronavirus pandemic, Italy and a whole range of companies face the risk of losing their investment grade credit rating, making it difficult for the ECB to lend to the real economy.

"The ECB may decide, if and when necessary, to take additional measures to further mitigate the impact of rating downgrades, particularly with a view to ensuring the smooth transmission of its monetary policy in all jurisdictions of the euro area," the central bank said.

Banks who borrow the ECB's ultra cheap funds need to post collateral so the easier rules aim to ensure that banks will have sufficient assets to borrow against and keep credit flowing to firms in dire need of cash.

The ECB lends cash to banks at rates as low as minus 0.75%, giving lenders a rebate if they lend on the funds onto companies.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:00pECB opens door to accepting junk bonds as collateral
RE
02:39pSpain breaks euro zone demand record with new 10-year bond
RE
12:14pJump in oil sends global equities higher; bonds dip
RE
12:10pJump in oil sends global equities higher; bonds dip
RE
07:48aIndonesia central bank makes first direct government bond buys
RE
02:50aSouth Korea plans third extra budget, bond issuance to safeguard jobs
RE
04/21Lawsuit claims 10 big banks rigged market for 'odd-lot' U.S. corporate bonds
RE
04/21Mexican central bank unveils $31 billion stimulus, cuts interest rates
RE
04/21Oil crash pummels stocks and bond yields; dollar rises
RE
04/21Oil crash pummels stocks and bond yields; dollar rises
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall 11%
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BRENT : Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trade
5BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group