Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB plays down immediate action against economic impact of coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:43pm EST
29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt

Four European Central Bank policymakers played down the prospect of immediate action to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, saying it was too early to gauge the long-term implications of the disease.

Concerns that the virus could send hard-hit countries such as Italy and potentially the wider euro zone back into recession have, in recent days, seen financial markets price in another modest ECB rate cut by the end of the year.

But ECB President Christine Lagarde and fellow policymakers Isabel Schnabel, Klaas Knot and Robert Holzmann all suggested the time for central bank action had not come yet.

"What we really need to understand when we are doing monetary policy is what are the potential medium-term implications, and at the moment this is unclear," Schnabel, one of the bank's Executive Board members, said during a speech in London.

Lagarde later told the Financial Times that ECB policymakers were "certainly not at (a) point yet" where the virus has caused a "long-lasting shock" while Knot said it was "too early to accurately measure the impact" of the pandemic.

Austrian central bank governor Holzmann, seen as a policy hawk who favours a tighter policy stance, went as far as saying he expected the hit to economic growth be limited to "tenths of a percent" and followed by a rebound.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China, has seen a major outbreak in northern Italy over the last week, while Germany and France warned on Wednesday that it was likely to be the start of an epidemic.

The ECB has already pushed its interest rates to record lows and resumed a 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying programme to counter the fallout of a global trade war on its exporters.

The ECB is due to publish new economic forecasts at its next meeting in two weeks and ECB chief economist Philip Lane said late on Thursday that "more widespread contagion and a longer interruption in normal economic activity" posed a risks to the central bank's near-term projections.

U.S. investment bank BofA cut its own world growth forecast on Thursday to the lowest level since the peak of the global financial crisis in 2009 and also chopped its European inflation projections - the area the ECB is mandated on.

Other data also showed that bank lending to euro zone companies was stuck at a two-year low last month even before the virus worries had reached current levels. This meant the ECB was unlikely to sit on its hands for much longer if the epidemic persists.

By Dhara Ranasinghe and David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:07pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC Continues to Monitor Coronavirus – No Cases Reported in Florida
PU
04:05pGRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pWall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction
RE
04:04pTSX falls 1.9% to 16,717.44
RE
04:01pInvestment advisors worry U.S. response to coronavirus is too little too late
RE
03:50pMIT MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY : Deep cuts in greenhouse emissions are tough but doable, experts say
PU
03:46pCoronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
RE
03:45pCoronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
RE
03:43pECB plays down immediate action against economic impact of coronavirus
RE
03:41pOil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group