ECB purchases of exchange-traded funds can't be ruled out: Kazimir

03/24/2020 | 09:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong

The European Central Bank might one day buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as part of its stimulus programme but no decision on the matter has been made, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.

"It (the purchase of ETF) is a very technical issue that has been open at a technical level and experts are dealing with it. I don't rule it out for the future but no decision on this topic has been made," Kazimir told a news conference at the National Bank of Slovakia, which he heads.

On Monday the Federal Reserve announced purchases of ETFs tracking high-rated U.S. corporate bonds while the Bank of Japan has been buying equity ETFs for years.

(Reporting By Tomas Mrva; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)

