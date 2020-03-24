ECB purchases of exchange-traded funds can't be ruled out: Kazimir

"It (the purchase of ETF) is a very technical issue that has been open at a technical level and experts are dealing with it. I don't rule it out for the future but no decision on this topic has been made," Kazimir told a news conference at the National Bank of Slovakia, which he heads.

On Monday the Federal Reserve announced purchases of ETFs tracking high-rated U.S. corporate bonds while the Bank of Japan has been buying equity ETFs for years.

(Reporting By Tomas Mrva; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)