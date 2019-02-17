Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB rate move hinges on downturn's duration: Villeroy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 01:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: ECB policymaker Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo

PARIS (Reuters) - The timing of the European Central Bank's first post-crisis rate hike hinges on whether the euro zone's current slowdown is a blip or a more protracted downturn, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview published on Sunday.

The ECB has said it aims to keep interest rates at current record lows at least through the summer, but its longstanding rate guidance is increasingly out of sync with market expectations as growth has slowed.

Asked in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais whether recent data reduced chances for a hike after summer, Villeroy said the ECB would scrutinise the flow of economic data.

"The key question will be if the slowdown is temporary -- with a bounce-back during this year -- or more durable," said Villeroy, who is head of the French central bank and seen as a frontrunner to succeed Mario Draghi as ECB President this year.

He added that there was a strong convergence of views within the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council about the sequencing of its next policy steps and flexibility about the timing.

ECB policymakers will next meet on March 7, when the bank's staff are expected to slash growth and inflation projections as the euro zone suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

Villeroy said that resilient domestic demand in Germany, France and Spain was keeping the risk of recession at bay although the outlook was clouded by the threat of protectionism worldwide and Brexit in Europe.

Against that economic backdrop, he said the ECB would be "pragmatic" in its use of its three main policy tools: its stock of assets, interest rates and liquidity provisions.

On the last point, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday the ECB was discussing the idea of issuing new multi-year loans to banks that in some countries face a funding cliff-edge next year when previous loans must be repaid.

Banks in Italy and other southern European countries in particular could face funding problems as the ECB's most recent Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) nears its repayment date in 2020.

Villeroy said that liquidity tools should be used only if there is a monetary policy case and "cannot be designed for specific needs of some banks or some jurisdictions".

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aCHINA TO LURE FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN STATE GIANTS : regulator
RE
01:03aECB RATE MOVE HINGES ON DOWNTURN'S DURATION : Villeroy
RE
02/16Brexit 'airbags' being tested by business with 40 days to exit day - KPMG
RE
02/16U.S. President Trump receives update on China trade talks
RE
02/16Canadian National train derails in Manitoba, leaks oil
RE
02/16NOC NATIONAL OIL : support health and education projects in Sabratha
PU
02/16NOC NATIONAL OIL : and Repsol support sporting development in Al Ghurayfah and Bint Bayyah
PU
02/16NOC NATIONAL OIL : completes potable water project in Bishr
PU
02/16UK regional airline Flybmi goes into administration blaming Brexit
RE
02/16IMF's Lagarde urges deeper structural reforms in Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian National train derails in Manitoba, leaks oil
2DOHA BANK : DOHA BANK : Qatar's real estate market faces reality check ahead of World Cup
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN PANEL TO RECOMMEND OUTSIDE DIRECTOR TO CHAIR BOARD: Nikkei
4ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Banks Have Positive Role In Nigeria's Economic Growth – Ecobank ..
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : U20 AFCON: Penalty woes deny Flying Eagles bronze

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.