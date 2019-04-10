ECB's Draghi Shows Willingness to Boost Eurozone Economy -- 3rd Update

By Tom Fairless in Frankfurt and Paul Hannon in London

FRANKFURT -- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled Wednesday that the bank could take fresh action to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens, underscoring deepening concerns among policy makers over a slowdown that has dragged on for longer than expected.

The ECB's caution echoes that of the Federal Reserve, which stepped back from further interest-rate hikes in recent months amid financial-market turbulence, weak growth abroad and uncertainty over trade policy and other political developments.

At a news conference, Mr. Draghi said Europe's economic slowdown would continue this year, in part because of the uncertainty facing businesses as a result of U.S. threats to raise tariffs on automobiles and other imports from Europe.

He emphasized that the ECB has "plenty of instruments" at its disposal were the situation to require a further monetary easing. The ECB left its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.4% on Wednesday and reiterated that it doesn't expect to raise rates before next year.

In a crucial twist, Mr. Draghi said policy makers would consider whether they need to mitigate the impact of its negative interest rate on eurozone banks -- a sign that the ECB might hold rates below zero for some time, and could even cut them further.

The euro fell around half a cent against the dollar, to $1.1230, as investors digested the dovish remarks, before recovering somewhat. Yields on 10-year German government bonds slid.

Analysts said the ECB could provide fresh monetary stimulus as early as June, most likely by offering generous terms on a new batch of cheap loans for banks.

"The ECB's priority now seems to be that of convincing markets that the [ECB] governing council still has enough options if the outlook deteriorates further," said Marco Valli, an economist with UniCredit Bank in Milan.

The eurozone's economic recovery has ground to a halt in recent months amid a slowdown in the region's largest economy, Germany, and external headwinds ranging from global trade tensions to a possible disorderly Brexit.

The International Monetary Fund Tuesday cut its forecasts for economic growth in the eurozone this year and next. It now expects the German economy to expand by just 0.8% this year, after projecting growth of 1.3% as recently as January. For the currency area as a whole, it now expects gross domestic product to increase by 1.3% this year, down from 1.6% in January.

To support growth, the ECB unleashed a fresh bout of stimulus on March 7, delaying the likely date of any interest-rate increase and announcing its intention to help banks with a new round of cheap funding.

That move led to fresh falls in eurozone government-bond yields and piled further pressure on the region's banks, which complain that negative rates hurt profits because they can't be fully passed on to customers.

The ECB had long played down concerns about the impact of negative rates on bank profits, but Mr. Draghi surprised investors late last month by suggesting policy makers are starting to worry about possible adverse consequences of negative rates.

"We will...consider whether the preservation of the favorable implications of negative interest rates for the economy requires the mitigation of their possible side effects, if any, on bank intermediation," Mr. Draghi told reporters on Wednesday.

In response to questions, Mr. Draghi said it was too early to judge whether mitigation will be warranted through measures such as a tiering system that would expose only bank deposits over a certain threshold to charges. Switzerland and other countries have introduced similar schemes.

Such a move could pave the way for a longer period of negative rates, or even for interest-rate cuts, if the economic outlook darkens further, analysts said.

"The ECB will probably decide in autumn to exclude higher key rates not only until the end of 2019, but until the end of 2020," said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Mr. Draghi said action may be taken as part of a broad review of the central bank's policies to be completed in June, when its economists publish new forecasts for growth and inflation. He indicated that weaker projections for both might prompt officials to provide further stimulus.

"It was a meeting the main goal of which was to reassert the readiness to act if the contingencies would warrant so," he said of Wednesday's gathering.

But Mr. Draghi also expressed some skepticism about banker's claims about the impact of negative rates on their profits, arguing some of their problems were of their own making.

"The banking system in Europe is overcrowded," he said. "Consolidation is needed."

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com and Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com