Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB's Draghi calls for euro zone stimulus to boost investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:45pm EDT
ECB President Draghi testifies before the EU Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi called on Tuesday for euro-area-wide fiscal stimulus aimed at boosting investment, saying the latest steps in this direction are insufficient.

Draghi, who will be replaced by Christine Lagarde next month, was reinforcing his plea for euro zone governments to push the bloc's economy out of the doldrums, complementing the ECB's own ultra-easy policy.

"The most effective response...would be an investment-led stimulus at the euro area level," Draghi said in Athens.

Euro zone finance ministers are not planning any joint spending plan but they said last month they were ready to act if the economy took a turn for the worse.

Draghi praised a euro zone budget due to come into being in 2021 as "a step in the right direction" but he added it was insufficient "in terms of size or design".

He said public investments at a national level would also help. Citing an ECB study, Draghi said that raising productive public investment in Germany by 1% for 5 years could boost the economy by up to 2% and private investment by up to 2%.

But if that also failed to come through, Draghi reaffirmed the ECB's commitment to its own stimulus policies, which saw it announce new bond purchases last month and pledge to keep the money taps open for as long as needed.

"Whichever route is taken, monetary policy will continue to do its job," Draghi said. "The latest decisions of the Governing Council have shown its determination in the face of a continuously weakening outlook for growth and inflation."

(Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jane Merriman)

By Lefteris Papadimas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : by Matthew A. Kapinos, Gabriel Procaccini, Paul Greening, Michael Joyce
PU
02:56pBrexit means Europe not blameless in global trade gloom - Merkel
RE
02:56pGM lays off 6,000 workers in Mexico due to parts shortage
RE
02:51pWall St. tumbles as September factory activity hits 10-year low
RE
02:45pECB's Draghi calls for euro zone stimulus to boost investment
RE
02:44pU.S. manufacturing dives to 10-year low as trade tensions weigh
RE
02:43pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : External Affairs Minister's remarks on the topic ‘Preparing for a Different Era ' at Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington D.C.
PU
02:42pECB needs 'intense discussion' on policy, Germany's Weidman says
RE
02:27pEcuador to leave OPEC in 2020 due to fiscal problems - ministry
RE
02:23pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction spending inches higher in august but declines year-to-date as increase in public construction contrasts with mixed private results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group