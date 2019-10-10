Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ECB's Draghi ignored advice against restarting bond purchases - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:46am EDT
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks at the Academy of Athens during his visit in Athens

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi ignored advice from the bank's monetary policy committee not to resume bond purchases, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, shedding more light on how divisive the move was.

The ECB pledged indefinite bond purchases in September, even as more than a third of the rate-setting Governing Council opposed the move, an unusually high level of dissent for a body that normally strives for consensus.

The monetary policy committee - made up of technocrats mostly from the euro zone's 19 central banks - sent a letter to Draghi and other Governing Council members several days before the meeting, advising against fresh bond buys, the FT cited three members of the council as saying.

Although the committee's advice is not binding, there have only been a handful of occasions during Draghi's eight-year tenure that the Governing Council went against it, the FT added.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

The ECB will start bond purchases, at 20 billion euros per month, on Nov 1.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:46aECB's Draghi ignored advice against restarting bond purchases - FT
RE
10/09Foreigners snapped up China government bonds in September as yuan steadied
RE
10/07Utilities Down As Traders Hedge On Rates - Utilities Roundup
DJ
10/07Wild Swings in Repo Rates Raise Concerns About Bond Market's Liquidity
DJ
10/04Boston Fed's Rosengren Says He Has 'Open Mind' on Rates
DJ
10/04FED SHOULD KEEP CUTTING RATES DESPITE JOBS NUMBER : U.S. trade adviser Navarro
RE
10/04Traders Bolster Bets on Lower Fed Rates Before Jobs Report
DJ
10/04Indonesia to top up bond issuance by $1 billion amid widening fiscal deficit - source
RE
10/03Fed's Mester Warns Low Rates Can Fuel Financial Imbalances
DJ
10/03Kenya's first green bond issue raises 4.3 billion shillings
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips warns that trade tariffs will mean 2019 margin goal miss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : PM: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group