ECB's Mersch gets backing for bank supervision role

Mersch succeeds Sabine Lautenschlaeger in the role and will serve as the key link connecting the ECB's executive board with its Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The role has been vacant for most of this year after ECB chief Mario Draghi failed to select a nominee in time and the parliament's summer recess delayed Mersch's confirmation vote.

The ECB supervises 114 of the euro zone's biggest banks with nearly 23 trillion euros (£21 trillion) of assets.

