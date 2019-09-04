Log in
ECB's Mersch gets backing for bank supervision role

09/04/2019 | 12:48pm EDT
Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank delivers a speech during Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Parliament's committee on economic affairs on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed the nomination of European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch to become the deputy chief of the bank's supervision arm.

Mersch succeeds Sabine Lautenschlaeger in the role and will serve as the key link connecting the ECB's executive board with its Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The role has been vacant for most of this year after ECB chief Mario Draghi failed to select a nominee in time and the parliament's summer recess delayed Mersch's confirmation vote.

The ECB supervises 114 of the euro zone's biggest banks with nearly 23 trillion euros (£21 trillion) of assets.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

