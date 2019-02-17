Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB's Rehn sees euro zone economy weakening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 10:06am EST
Finland's central bank governor Rehn in Helsinki

BERLIN (Reuters) - Recent data point to a weakening euro zone economy, the European Central Bank's Olli Rehn told a German newspaper on Sunday, adding that interest rates would remain at the current level until monetary policy goals have been met.

The ECB has said it aims to keep interest rates at current record lows at least through the summer but its longstanding rate guidance is increasingly out of sync with market expectations due to an economic slowdown.

"Yes, the most recent data point to a weakening of the economy," Rehn, the Finnish central bank chief, told Handelsblatt business daily.

He attributed it to greater uncertainties outside the euro zone, such as the trade conflict between the United States and China but also pointed to uncertainty over Brexit, protests in France, fiscal issues in Italy and slower industrial production in Germany.

His comments come before an ECB meeting on March 7, when policymakers are widely expected to slash their growth and inflation projections, as the euro zone is experiencing its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

Asked about a shift in market expectations of future rate hikes being pushed back to later in 2020, Rehn said he did not comment on market developments.

"But our monetary policy orientation is clear. We have said that rates will be at their current level until we have sustainably reached our monetary policy goal."

Asked whether the ECB would meet its inflation target of just under 2 percent, he said wage increases in recent months had not had much impact on core inflation.

"At the end of last year it looked as if there would be stronger momentum in inflation. We have to wait and see how long the period of weaker growth will last," he said.

He also said ECB policymakers would in their coming meetings address the question of Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). What form any instrument would take would be crucial as it would determine its impact, said Rehn.

There was still time before the summer for any decision to be made and that would be based on data for the whole euro zone, not for a single country, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aRussia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA
RE
10:06aECB's Rehn sees euro zone economy weakening
RE
10:03aWorry About Debt? Not So Fast, Some Economists Say
DJ
09:15aImport Wave Jams California Warehouses
DJ
08:59aQatar aims to build $20 billion sports sector ahead of World Cup
RE
08:27aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Joint statement on the postponement of the 2019 elections in nigeria
PU
06:30aEthiopia and Djibouti sign deal to build gas pipeline
RE
03:22aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Supporting exploration in the Great Australian Bight
PU
03:06aNOC NATIONAL OIL : calls for national unity on anniversary of February 17th revolution
PU
01:50aCHINA TO LURE FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN STATE GIANTS : regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : warns of no-deal Brexit, says has spent tens of millions preparing
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover bid' ..
3DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES : FDA lifts warning on Dr Reddy's Andhra Pradesh plant
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : leaks new wearables range set to launch with S10 - report
5CHELLARAMS PLC. : CHELLARAMS : Introduces New Product

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.