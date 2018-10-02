Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB's Villeroy says fiscal policy must not influence monetary policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - Governments should not expect the European Central Bank to let fiscal issues take precedence when it sets its monetary policy even if financial stability is at stake, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, did not single out Italy, but Rome's decision to ditch previous deficit targets agreed with the European Union has put Italian assets under pressure, raising financial stability questions.

"There can be no fiscal dominance and no influence of any national fiscal policy on our common monetary policy," Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told a conference in Paris.

He added that ECB policymakers' primary mandate was to guarantee price stability in the euro zone and that financial stability had to be ensured through regulatory measures.

Financial market angst about Italy, which has weighed on the euro and has sparked a spike in Italian bond yields, is focussed on the country's vast debt burden.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker drew parallels on Monday between the budget plans of Rome's populist-led government and the finances of Greece, which only recently emerged from its third international bailout.

"Let me stress it, in the cyclical upturn we are still in, more public debt is not a cure, it's a disease," Villeroy said.

"I stress it for my own country, France, it's true for France, but it's true also for Italy and it's true even for the United States of America."

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pFed's Powell Sees No Risk of Labor Market Overheating
DJ
06:00pBelarus' biggest food retailer Eurotorg to list in London in coming weeks - sources
RE
05:58pAFRICAN UNION : The First Ordinary Session of the Sub-Committee on Tourism of the STC-TTIET Kicked off with Experts Session
PU
05:58p12 OCTOBER 2018 : Commission continues to seek stakeholders' views on the EU budget for the future
PU
05:54pPOWELL : U.S. outlook 'remarkably positive' with low unemployment, tame inflation
RE
05:53pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Mission to Guinea-Bissau
PU
05:52pAmazon raises minimum wage to $15, urges rivals to follow
RE
05:49pIreland to hit deficit target after hike to GDP forecast
RE
05:48pKBRA KROLL BOND RATING AGENCY : Update on Arby's Funding, LLC Series 2015-1 and Series 2016-1
PU
05:48pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : USMCA Wins Praise as a Victory for American Industries and Workers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2INVALDA INVL : INVALDA INVL : Consortium of EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital wins auction for Moldova-Ag..
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
4Bill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : PepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.