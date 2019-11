"We made significant progress in the last 10 years about the regulation of banks and insurers," Villeroy, who also sits on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council, said at a university lecture in Tokyo.

"There was a significant strengthening of their resilience," he added. "We didn't have the same regulation for non-banks, and this is one weak part of the financial global system."

