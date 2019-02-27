Log in
ECB's Weidmann : No Need to Be Overly Pessimistic About German Economy

02/27/2019 | 05:21am EST

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT--German central bank President Jens Weidmann signaled optimism about the outlook for Germany's economy on Wednesday, and indicated that the European Central Bank should continue on the path toward higher interest rates.

The comments from Mr. Weidmann, an ECB governing council member and contender to replace Mario Draghi as ECB president later this year, come amid a sharp slowdown in the 19-nation eurozone economy that has triggered a discussion among ECB officials over how to respond.

Writing in the Bundesbank's annual report, published Wednesday, Mr. Weidmann stressed that the normalization of ECB monetary policy started in December, when the bank phased out its giant bond-buying program. He said the normalization process would likely be gradual and last several years.

The risks and side effects of the very loose monetary policy should not be underestimated, Mr. Weidmann warned.

The Bundesbank reported a profit of 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) for 2018, up from EUR2 billion the previous year. The increase was largely driven by higher income from the ECB's negative interest rates, charged on deposits stored at the ECB by eurozone banks, Mr. Weidmann said.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com

