ECB's de Guindos says effects from coronavirus could last for weeks or months

He said the ECB would stand ready to act with bold measures if needed and that the institution had tools at its disposal that are more effective than just acting on monetary policy.

De Guindos told Spanish state radio RNE it was very important for governments of European Union member states to act in a coordinated manner to help mitigate the coronavirus impact.

ECB's vice-president said measures undertaken by the Spanish government against the coronavirus were positive.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro)