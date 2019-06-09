Log in
ECB's policy message well understood by market: Visco

06/09/2019 | 06:17am EDT

FUKOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Investors have understood the European Central Bank's latest policy message "very well", ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Sunday when asked about a rise in the euro despite the possibility of new monetary easing.

"The market has understood very well," Visco said after a G20 meeting in Japan. He blamed the rise in the single currency on "interactions with U.S. interest rates etc."

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

