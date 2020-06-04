Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB sends euro higher, stocks struggle with fatigue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

By Marc Jones

World markets swung between hope and caution on Thursday as a another shot of European Central Bank stimulus was offset by still-troublesome U.S. data and general fatigue after a weeks-long rebound in risk appetites

European equities [.EU], oil [O/R] and euro markets [/FRX] had been lower before the ECB said it would nearly double the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to 1.35 trillion euros, extend it until June 2021 at the earliest and re-invest the proceeds until at least the end of 2022.

This was beyond what most analysts had predicted and came on the heels of a huge domestic support package from Germany. It pushed the euro back above $1.1250 and European stock markets into positive territory, although that proved brief.

"This reflects the `we will do what it takes' mentality of central bankers," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, adding it was "likely to keep markets happy."

What didn't please traders so much was the U.S data that came shortly afterwards. Wall Street opened down after figures showed exports had dropped by a record 20.5% in April to a 10-year low.

Goods exports plunged 25.2% to $95.5 billion, the lowest since September 2009. Exports of motor vehicles and parts fell to $3.8 billion, the lowest since March 1992. Shipments of consumer goods dropped to $10.4 billion, the lowest since April 2006.

The euro's jump at the ECB's latest measures had already caused the dollar to wobble. The U.S. currency had been on course for its first broad rise in a week, but those hopes looked to be fading.

Market optimism about the post-COVID 19 recovery has reduced the dollar's safe-haven appeal, as have widespread protests in the U.S. over the death of a black man in police custody.

The U.S. currency had began strengthening in overnight trading, pushing the Japanese yen to a two-month low of 109.150.

The Australian dollar dropped as much as 0.5% to $0.6884 after retail sales there plunged, although the country's fourth stimulus package had helped shares gain.

The ECB's additional bond buying saw Italy lead a fall in government bond yields, with 10-year borrowing costs tumbling more than 15 basis points to 1.40% -- their lowest level since late March.

Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields climbed to their highest since mid-April at -0.32%, 20-year yields went positive for the first time since January and benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields rose 0.8%.

RALLY RELENTS

Hong Kong's stock market remained hobbled by concerns about Beijing's new national security law. Chinese airline shares also drooped after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said it would bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States from June 16.

Oil prices, which have been on a tear in recent weeks, also dipped as doubts about supply cuts by major producers began to creep back in.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's biggest oil producers, have agreed to support an extension into July of the 9.7 million barrels per day supply cuts backed in April.

But they failed to agree on holding an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday to discuss the cuts, with OPEC sources saying it would be conditional on cuts by countries that have not complied with their targets so far.

U.S. crude fell as much as 2% to $36.53 a barrel, while the ECB helped Brent crude temper falls. It was last at $39.40 per barrel, having climbed above $40 a barrel for the first time since early March on Wednesday.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,708 an ounce Thursday after losing 1.6% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.44% 0.93722 Delayed Quote.2.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.24% 75.47 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.05% 1.07761 Delayed Quote.3.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.09% 0.66447 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.69379 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.38% 1.62779 Delayed Quote.1.26%
WTI -0.65% 36.727 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aCESI Insides – The impact of Covid19 on living and working conditions in EU with Daphne Ahrendt, Senior Research Manager on Social Policies at Eurofound.
PU
10:41aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour on payment of UIF Coronavirus Covid-19 claims
PU
10:36aGermany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism
RE
10:35aEnel CEO says any single fiber network in Italy needs to be independent
RE
10:32aU.S. jobless claims dip below 2 million, road to recovery rocky
RE
10:31aU.S. jobless claims dip below two million, road to recovery rocky
RE
10:31aEL EN S P A : .En. Spa Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:30aTech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
10:27aTSX falls on oil weakness, dismal trade data
RE
10:25aCanada Merchandise Trade Deficit Widens in April to C$3.25 Billion--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer
5FINNAIR OYJ : FINNAIR OYJ : sells 80% of its reduced Aug.-Sept. Greece holiday offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group