Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB should have bigger role in financial stability: Mersch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 04:33am EST
Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank delivers a speech during Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should have a bigger say in how the euro zone fights financial bubbles as tools used by national authorities often lack coherence, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

With the ECB keeping rates record low for years, the risk of asset bubbles are on the rise and for now, national authorities are tasked with maintaining financial stability through tools like bank capital buffers or rules limiting credit to borrowers.

"The best solution is to integrate financial stability concerns into monetary policy at the European level – including possible corrections with instruments at national levels," Mersch told a conference in Budapest.

However, while some have called for a euro zone wide authority to deal with stability, Mersch said this could add to the confusion.

"At the national level, the institutional architectures are a patchwork, the use of instruments a 'Tower of Babel'," said Mersch, one of the longest serving members of the ECB's Governing Council.

"I doubt that adding an additional European layer without a clear view of who is in charge with what instruments and for what objective will advance the issue," Mersch said. "The time is not ripe for an operationalised standalone macroprudential approach."

With rates set to stay ultra low for years to come, a debate has been brewing among policymakers on whether central banks should have a bigger role in fighting bubbles.

Some argue that another goal on top of keeping inflation stable would overload policy with the risk that the ECB could at times face conflicting goals. But others say that too many parties having a say in stability issues could easily result in policy errors due to lack of coordination.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Marton Dunai; Editing by Francesco Canepa and Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aUK watchdog tightens requirements on asset managers
RE
05:19aEuro zone producer prices slip more than expected month-on-month in December
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aWorld stocks subdued, dollar firm as U.S. job's bounce fades
RE
05:05aSafeChain Collaborates with Accuity to Secure Real Estate Wire Transfers
SE
05:01aEUROZONE : PPI lower than estimates at -0.8%
04:54aECB's Nowotny says euro zone is not facing recession
RE
04:50aOil hits 2019 high above $63 on Venezuela sanctions, OPEC
RE
04:46aEuro zone investor morale hits lowest in more than four years - Sentix
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says probes find no evidence of criminal misconduct
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags
4GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bid to Shed Russia Loan Under Scrutiny

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.