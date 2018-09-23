ECB should speed pace of policy normalisation - Nowotny

"We are in a really very good economic situation and money policy still reflects crisis mode. I think the normalisation should perhaps take place somewhat more quickly than is currently planned," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF in an interview.

The ECB is due to end its money-printing programme at the end of this year after pumping 2.6 trillion euros ($3.05 trillion) into the bond market and has hinted at a rate hike late next year if euro zone inflation accelerates gently.

