ECB should speed pace of policy normalisation - Nowotny

09/23/2018 | 06:38am EDT
ECB Governing Council member Nowotny listens during a news conference in Vienna

ZURICH (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should speed up its exit from its "crisis-mode" monetary policy, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Sunday.

"We are in a really very good economic situation and money policy still reflects crisis mode. I think the normalisation should perhaps take place somewhat more quickly than is currently planned," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF in an interview.

The ECB is due to end its money-printing programme at the end of this year after pumping 2.6 trillion euros ($3.05 trillion) into the bond market and has hinted at a rate hike late next year if euro zone inflation accelerates gently.

(reporting by Mike Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)

