Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB should take climate change into account - Villeroy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should take climate change into account in the way it runs monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday, backing a suggestion from its incoming chief.

Christine Lagarde, who is due to take over from ECB President Mario Draghi on Nov. 1, told the European Parliament earlier this month that new challenges like climate change warranted a deep dive into how policy is conducted.

"We should, as Christine Lagarde said at the European Parliament, take climate change into account in monetary policy," Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank, said in a speech at Paris' Sciences Po university.

In London on Tuesday, Villeroy poured cold water on calls for a climate change-focused quantitative easing programme, saying such a move would heavily distort the green bond market.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What -2-
DJ
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What to Watch at Fed Meeting; Mortgage Rates Decline
DJ
12:32pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Joins Tariff Reform Coalition
PU
12:28pU.S. Housing Starts Rose Significantly in August --Update
DJ
12:27pECB should take climate change into account - Villeroy
RE
12:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on October 3
PU
12:22pMINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF GUYANA : Press Release – Ministry of Natural Resources updates on action on dragga at Parabara Village
PU
12:22pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : Historically Slow Productivity Growth Since 2005 Hampers Wages, Profits
PU
12:21pGerman carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
12:21pTouchBistro Raises $119 Million in Funding Round Led by Omers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group