Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB shuts down one of its websites after hacker attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:20am EDT
European Central Bank (ECB) news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) shut down one of its websites on Thursday after it was hacked and infected with malicious software.

The ECB said no market-sensitive data had been compromised during the attack on its Banks’ Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD), which it uses to provide bankers with information on how to produce statistical and supervisory reports.

But it added malware had been injected on the server hosting the site, adding that the email addresses, names and titles of the subscribers of the BIRD newsletter might have been stolen.

An ECB spokesman added the earliest evidence found of the attack dated back to December 2018, meaning it had gone undetected for months before being uncovered during maintenance work.

"The ECB is contacting people whose data may have been affected, the ECB said. "The breach succeeded in injecting malware onto the external server to aid phishing activities."

Launched in 2015, BIRD was a joint initiative of the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks and the banking industry. Participation in it was voluntary but its content was made available to all interested parties.

The ECB said BIRD was hosted by a third-party provider and was separate from any other ECB system.

"Neither ECB internal systems nor market-sensitive data were affected," the ECB said.

Central banks from Malaysia to Ecuador have been targeted by hackers in recent years. One of the world's biggest ever cyber heists took place in 2016 when fraudsters stole $81 million from the central bank of Bangladesh's account at the New York Fed using fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey and David Holmes)

By Francesco Canepa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aSouthwest Airlines expands daily service to Hawaii
RE
11:30aOil deepens slide on recession fears, China's trade threats
RE
11:27aOil deepens slide on recession fears, China's trade threats
RE
11:27aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Working meeting with Acting Governor of the Kurgan Region Vadim Shumkov
PU
11:22aAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : June 2019 and 2nd Quarter 2019 Numbers
PU
11:20aECB shuts down one of its websites after hacker attack
RE
11:17aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Kraft and Mondelēz Global to Pay $16 Million in Wheat Manipulation Case
PU
11:17aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Murkowski Releases Discussion Draft of Strategic Energy for America Act
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares fall on report that its finances are worse than disclo..
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group