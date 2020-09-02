ECB strategy review should include plan to exit loose monetary policy measures

Insurance Europe has today published its response to a consultation by the European Central Bank (ECB) on its ongoing strategy review. Interest rates are very significant for the insurance industry: they impact product offering, as well as the measurement of insurers' balance sheet positions and, more broadly, their solvency ratios.

The insurance sector agrees that a loose monetary policy was an appropriate reaction to the global financial crisis, as well as to the euro-area debt crisis. With the COVID-19 pandemic severely affecting the economy, responses also need to be timely, targeted and strong. However, they must be temporary. The ECB strategy review should therefore include a plan to exit loose monetary policy measures as quickly as possible. Market participants and governments should know that central bank support can only be temporary.

The industry also notes that: