Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB survey points to shallower recession, stronger rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

The euro zone economy may contract less this year than the European Central Bank had forecast and its recovery could also be quicker, the bank's Survey of Professional Forecasters showed on Friday.

The quarterly survey sees the economy shrinking by 8.3% this year, a downgrade from its May projection for a 5.5% drop but a more benign outcome than the ECB staff's own estimate for an 8.7% drop. For next year, growth is seen at 5.7%, above the ECB's staff's 5.2% estimate in June.

Although the euro zone suffered its biggest recession in generations, recent data suggest the economy bottomed out in April or May and a recovery is now underway, even if it is bound to be choppy, uneven and prone to setbacks.

The survey was also more optimistic about inflation as it sees 2020 price growth at 0.4% against the ECB's 0.3% projection while inflation in 2021 is seen at 1% as against the ECB's 0.8% prediction.

Growth projections for 2025, deemed as the "longer-term", were left unchanged at 1.4% but the longer-term inflation forecast was cut to 1.6% from 1.7%, short of the ECB's target for inflation at just below 2%.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aEuropean Leaders Seek Historic Virus Bailout Deal at First Gathering in Months
DJ
04:17a'Stakes couldn't be higher' at EU summit, von der Leyen says
RE
04:16aJOINT PRESS RELEASE : Taiwan and the European Union hold 3rd Human Rights Consultations
PU
04:16aOECD Economic Survey of Greece launches on Wednesday 22 July
PU
04:16aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Prices of Belgian consumer goods change on average every five months
PU
04:16aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Exposure Draft on Merchant Acquiring Services
PU
04:14aSpain's Sanchez says leaders have obligation to find a deal in EU summit
RE
04:13aTwo tough days to reach a deal, Estonia's Ratas says of EU summit
RE
04:13aCzech PM Babis says EU recovery fund should favour countries worst hit
RE
04:13aEuro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DRAGANFLY INC. : CONNECTICUT TOWN'S DRONE PROGRAM GROUNDED: What Businesses Can Learn From Latest Battle Balan..
2SWISSCOM AG : Swisscom Mulls Potential Sale of BICS Shares
3AKRON PAO : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Group's Commercial Output Up 3% in H1 2020
4SWEDISH MATCH AB : SWEDISH MATCH : Half Year Report January - June 2020
5CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : The right data at the right time in the right way

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group