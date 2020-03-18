Log in
ECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program to Combat Coronovirus Slowdown -- 2nd Update

03/18/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

By Tom Fairless, Anna Hirtenstein and Giovanni Legorano

FRANKFURT -- The European Central Bank announced a new EUR750 billion bond-buying program aimed at shielding the eurozone economy from the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unexpected move, unveiled late Wednesday, signals the bank's determination to defend Southern European governments whose debt has come under pressure from investors. But it is likely to raise fresh concerns in the region's largest economy, Germany, where senior officials have long criticized the ECB's bond purchases.

In a statement, the ECB said it would buy EUR750 billion of public and private sector assets at least through the end of the year, and possibly beyond. The purchases will include Greek government debt, which was excluded under earlier ECB bond-buying programs.

The ECB is "committed to playing its role in supporting all citizens of the euro area through this extremely challenging time," the statement said.

The bank said it would consider altering self-imposed limits on its bond purchases that restrict it to buying only 33% of the debt of individual governments. That would give the ECB more room to maneuver but could also raise legal concerns in Germany, where the ECB has faced multiple lawsuits over its bond purchases.

Earlier Wednesday, the ECB rushed to reassure investors that it would back Italy's government as it combats the spreading coronavirus, intervening in Italian debt markets via the nation's central bank and dialing back a top official's remarks suggesting it would take no further action.

A person familiar with the matter said Wednesday that the ECB was intervening in Italian sovereign bond markets via the Bank of Italy to avoid disruptions. "It has intervened in a flexible but intense way due to the volatility of markets," the person said.

The ECB declined to comment.

Borrowing costs for weaker Southern European governments have jumped in recent days, reflecting a confluence of headwinds. Italy, Spain and other countries are expected to issue more debt this year to finance increased spending on health care and unemployed workers, as well as new measures to support businesses through temporary shutdowns.

That is stoking concerns that these highly indebted governments might struggle to repay their debts, reviving memories of the eurozone debt crisis nearly a decade ago.

The ECB's actions came days after ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that the bank was "not here to close spreads," suggesting it wouldn't intervene to narrow the difference in borrowing costs between Germany and Italy.

That comment stunned investors, and the ECB quickly sought to walk it back. The incident called into question the ECB's carefully-crafted role as an effective lender of last resort to eurozone governments. The ECB is prohibited under European treaties from financing governments, but European courts have supported its right to use bond purchases to calm markets.

The ECB's interventions in sovereign-bond markets, under its so-called quantitative easing program, can help to ease pressures temporarily. The bank announced last week that it would buy an additional EUR120 billion ($132 billion) of eurozone sovereign and corporate debt this year, on top of the EUR20 billion a month it was already buying.

A considerable share of that firepower could theoretically be directed toward Southern Europe in the short term, although the bank says it will even out its purchases over time, to ensure it buys bonds in proportion to the size of each eurozone economy. It currently holds around EUR360 billion of Italian government debt, which helps to reduce the supply of bonds and thereby hold down their yields.

On a conference call with European Union leaders on Tuesday, Ms. Lagarde said the eurozone economy would likely contract by 1.3% this year if business shutdowns lasted for one month and shrink by around 5% if the shutdowns lasted three months, according to a person familiar with the matter. The latter would represent a fiercer downturn than the financial crisis.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com, Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Giovanni Legorano at giovanni.legorano@wsj.com

