ECB to Oversee Large Investment Banks Following Brexit

By Patricia Kowsmann

FRANKFURT--The European Central Bank will assume oversight of the largest investment banks setting up offices in continental Europe, in a move designed to centralize regulation in the European Union following the U.K.'s exit from the bloc.

Currently, banks' European broker-dealer operations are overseen by a patchwork of national authorities. Most of the burden has typically fallen to regulators in the U.K., where many of the largest investment banks are based. But following the U.K.'s exit from the EU, which is scheduled for late March, those firms will lose the right to serve customers across the continent from London.

To address the issue, many have started setting up or bolstering operations in continental Europe, from Frankfurt to Dublin and Paris.

Privately, authorities in EU countries have said the ECB is better prepared to deal with complex investment banking issues than local regulators. The move, which was proposed by the European Commission in late 2017, also aimed to prevent any attempts by countries to provide sweeteners such as lighter supervision to entice large firms such as Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan as they searched for new EU bases post-Brexit.

The decision was signed off by EU governments and lawmakers late Tuesday, the European Commission said in a press release. Under it, firms with assets above 30 billion euros ($34.10 billion) are considered systemic and will come under the ECB's jurisdiction.

"The new uniform set of rules not only overcome the patchwork of national legislation, but also aligns capital requirements with the actual risks of investment firms," Sven Giegold, a European Parliament member of Germany's Green Party, said.

The ECB, which is responsible for granting banking licenses to any firm wanting to set up business in the EU, has taken a tough stance over banks' Brexit plans, demanding they move considerable resources, from capital to staff, to their European hubs.

The ECB has said it is broadly satisfied with large banks' Brexit plans.

Several investment banks, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have announced plans to move sales staff and traders to EU capitals although numbers so far have been kept to a minimum given uncertainty over when the U.K. will leave the EU.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May paved the way for a delay of the March 29 deadline.

