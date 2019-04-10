ECB to Review the Impact of Negative Rates on Banks--Update

By Tom Fairless in Frankfurt and Paul Hannon in London

FRANKFURT -- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi Wednesday said policy makers will consider whether they need to mitigate the impact on eurozone banks of its negative interest rate.

Unlike the Federal Reserve, the ECB didn't raise short-term interest rates during the region's yearslong economic upswing. European banks have chafed at the long period of negative rates, which were first introduced almost five years ago, and which lenders complain hurt profits because they can't be fully passed on to customers.

Mr. Draghi said policy makers will focus on whether those complaints are justified, and weaken the economic stimulus expected of negative rates.

"We will...consider whether the preservation of the favorable implications of negative interest rates for the economy requires the mitigation of their possible side effects, if any, on bank intermediation," he told reporters.

In response to questions, Mr. Draghi said it is too early to judge whether mitigation will be warranted through measures such as a tiering system that would expose only bank deposits over a certain threshold to charges. Switzerland and other countries have introduced similar schemes.

Such a move could open the way for an even longer period of negative rates, or fresh interest-rate cuts to support the economy.

The ECB had long played down concerns about the impact of negative rates on bank profits, but Mr. Draghi surprised investors late last month by suggesting policy makers are starting to worry about possible adverse consequences of negative rates.

In a statement, the ECB reiterated that it doesn't expect to increase its key short-term interest rate, currently set at minus 0.4%, before next year. It also pledged to continue reinvesting maturing bonds from its giant bond-buying program "for an extended period of time" after its starts to raise rates.

The economic recovery in the 19-nation currency union ground to a halt in recent months amid a slowdown in the region's largest economy, Germany, and external headwinds ranging from global trade tensions to a possible disorderly Brexit.

The International Monetary Fund Tuesday cut its forecasts for economic growth in the eurozone this year and next. It now expects the German economy to expand by just 0.8% this year, after projecting growth of 1.3% as recently as January. For the currency area as a whole, it now expects gross domestic product to increase by 1.3% this year, down from 1.6% in January.

To support growth, the ECB unleashed a fresh bout of stimulus on March 7, delaying the likely date of any interest rate increase and rolling out a new batch of cheap loans for banks.

Recent data and surveys have shown few signs of any rebound, and senior ECB officials have indicated they are ready to act again should the outlook darken. Minutes of the bank's last policy meeting showed that officials discussed a longer period of subzero rates, and signaled they could take fresh action to shore up growth at coming meetings.

"While we think the ECB is now squarely in easing mode, it is too early to announce new measures," said Luigi Speranza, an economist with BNP Paribas in London.

