Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB to stay accommodative as long as necessary: Villeroy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: ECB policymaker Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will keep monetary policy loose for as long as needed and could tweak its next monetary policy steps if the economic situation merits it, said ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday.

Although the ECB ended its 2.6 trillion euro (£2.2 trillion) bond purchase scheme at the end of last year, it has put plans to "normalise" policy on hold, delaying a rate hike into next year.

"Depending on the flow of economic data, the timing can be adapted with any necessary flexibility. And the intensity of the various mechanisms should be calibrated with total pragmatism," said Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank.

"In line with its mandate, monetary policy will remain accommodative as long as necessary to reach the medium-term inflation target," Villeroy added, writing in his annual letter to the French president.

Euro zone inflation has steadily drifted lower in recent months despite rising wages and record high employment, with inflation reaching 1.4 percent in March - well below the ECB's 2-percent target.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aGERMANY : Pax Christi Germany says that arms exports to Saudi Arabia must stop
PU
05:02aDMP FACTORY 500 : New 3D metal printer for aerospace components from 3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions
PU
05:02aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : invests in Africa Industrialization Fund to support growth capital investments
PU
05:01aEUROZONE : PPI lower than estimates at 0.1%
05:00aOil hits 2019 high on OPEC cuts, concerns over demand ease
RE
04:55aAustralia government delivers tax cuts, surplus in pre-poll budget
RE
04:54aCHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION DOLLAR BOND SALE : sources
RE
04:50aEU's Juncker says 'slightly worried' about Italian economy
RE
04:48aMAERSK 'SUPERTANKER' TAKES TIME TO TURN AROUND : main shareholder
RE
04:47aNORGES BANK : Forecast density combinations with dynamic learning for large data sets in economics and finance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : ASDA OVERTAKES SUITOR SAINSBURY'S TO BECOME UK'S NO. 2 SUPERMARKET: Kantar
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
5NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Commencement of Subsequent Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About