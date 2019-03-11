Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB to take over supervision of Latvian bank that accused central bank head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:52pm EDT

FRANKFURT/RIGA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take over the supervision of Latvia's PNB Banka, a small lender that has accused the country's central bank governor and financial regulator of running a racket after being itself fined over money laundering.

The decision followed a request by the Latvian financial watchdog, which said it was hoping this would help "avoid any misunderstanding and possible reproaches" after PNB's allegations.

It came just two weeks after the country's central bank chief, Ilmars Rimsevics, was reinstated to his post by the European Union's top court after being suspended over separate bribery allegations.

The ECB supervises the euro zone's 117 largest banks but it can choose to oversee a smaller firm when necessary to ensure consistent application of high supervisory standards.

"The European Central Bank ... will assume its direct supervision as of 4 April 2019," the ECB said. "This follows a request made by the Latvian Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC)."

PNB's Anglo-Russian owner Grigoriy Guselnikov has brought a request for international arbitration against Latvia.

In it, Guselnikov accuses a senior Latvian official, later identified as Rimsevics, of seeking bribes from PNB and of using the FCMC's decisions "as a goad to extort" money. Rimsevics' lawyer dismissed these allegations as nonsense on Monday.

Rimsevics was suspended from his post early last year on allegations of corruption in a separate case.

But the European Court of Justice ruled late last month that Latvia broke EU law by barring him from office, saying there was no evidence to prove the allegations.

Last week, Rimsevics took part in a meeting of the ECB's policy-making Governing Council for the first time in a year after obtaining permission from Latvian prosecutors.

PNB, which was then called Norvik, was fined 1.5 million euros (1.3 million pounds) by the FCMC in 2017 for allowing clients to violate sanctions imposed by the European Union and United Nations on North Korea.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Launches New Investigation on Possible Modifications to the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement Rules of Origin
PU
04:10pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Cell-cultured products regulations, labeling discussed in D.C., Helena
PU
04:08pWall Street ends higher, snapping five-day losing streak
RE
04:07pTreasurys Edge Lower As Investors Remain Wary
DJ
04:02pTrump budget proposes steep subsidy cuts to farmers as they grapple with crisis
RE
03:55pSEMI SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS INTER : Versum Materials to Unveil New GasSTAR™ Bulk Specialty Gas System at SEMICON China
PU
03:55pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Weekly, March 11th
PU
03:53pTrump budget boosts military and border wall, targets social programs
RE
03:52pECB to take over supervision of Latvian bank that accused central bank head
RE
03:50pOil gains over 1 percent as Saudi stands by OPEC output cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.