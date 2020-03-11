Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB urges EU governments to spend in fight against coronavirus: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Protection measurements against possible cornoavirus infections being shown at the university clinic of Essen

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has urged European Union leaders to dig into their pockets in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak or pay a higher price for passivity, two sources said.

Speaking to the bloc's leaders in a conference call late on Tuesday, Lagarde emphasized the need for fiscal action to support the economy, citing the 2008 financial crisis as an example of the risks associated with inaction, the sources said.

The ECB is itself expected to unveil new stimulus measures on Thursday, likely to include a new funding scheme aimed at smaller companies and a cut to its policy interest rate.

That would follow rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week and the Bank of England on Wednesday to ease financial and economic distress from the rapidly spreading virus that has stoked fears of global recession and roiled world markets.

At Tuesday's meeting, EU leaders decided to do "everything necessary", from allowing state aid for companies to engineering an investment fund worth 25 billion euros, to combat economic fallout from the outbreak, which has spread to every EU country.

Coronavirus has infected more than 119,000 people globally and killed 4,296, according to a Reuters tally.

Italy was the worst-affected EU country, with 10,149 cases and 631 deaths.

The Italian government imposed a "red zone" on the entire country on Monday night, introducing the most severe controls on movement and activity in a Western nation since World War Two and raising fears especially among small businesses.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Patrick Graham and Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aAfter, Inc. just launched its latest whitepaper on Warranty Marketing and Predictive Analytics
SE
07:05aReverseVision Names Mortgage Technology Veteran Joe Langner President
SE
06:55aStock futures fall as investors seek stimulus to combat virus spread
RE
06:55aOil falls as Saudi Aramco aims to increase output capacity
RE
06:54aZimbabwe to switch to managed float exchange rate in latest move
RE
06:54aU.S. farmers still dependent on trade aid after China deal
RE
06:48aFactbox - The economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
06:44aBritain fires with both barrels - emergency rate cut and budget boost
RE
06:44aBoE's Carney says shock from coronavirus could be 'large and sharp'
RE
06:44aLagarde told EU chiefs ECB looking at all tools for virus response - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group