With inflation below its 2% target, the ECB will have to keep interest rates "very low" and liquidity "very abundant", Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

"And if we had to do more to fulfil the price stability mandate entrusted to us by the (EU) treaties, we will do more in all independence," Villeroy said.

