ECB will examine policy options at next meeting - Rehn

Speaking at a Reuters Breakingviews event, Rehn said that the ECB is ready to "adjust and use" all its policy instruments if required adding that the timing of any ECB interest rate rise had slipped back.

"Our central scenario is not a recession," he said. "We have a soft patch in the economy," Rehn said, adding that the ECB would wait for the next economic forecasts before debating how to adjust its policies.

The ECB meets next Thursday and the June meeting will see the release of the bank's latest economic forecasts.

Rehn said an ample degree of policy stimulus remained appropriate at present.

