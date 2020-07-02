ECCB Advances Online Public Discussion on EC Digital Cash Pilot Project

2 July, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis - As the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) gets closer to the launch of the digital version of the EC Currency (DXCD), the Bank continues to share information and receive feedback from the public on the project, through its Digital Dialogues.

The Bank will host Part Three in the series: Pandemic and Digital Currency, on Tuesday, 7 July. The discussion will feature a panel of experts from the ECCB who will discuss the strong partnerships the Bank has been forging to develop the network and environment for the DXCD project. The discussion commences at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to join the virtual discussion live on the ECCB Connects Facebook page.

The DXCD pilot is expected to be launched this month in four of the ECCB member countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis and Saint Lucia.

Click herefor more information on the ECCB Digital Dialogues and registrationdetails to join the conversation, or visit the ECCB Connects Facebook page.